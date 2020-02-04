Live Now
Special coverage: Iowans set to caucus

Shreveport woman behind bars for identity theft

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman accused of charging thousands of dollars to her former friend’s debit card now sits in jail.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office 32-year-old Tiffany King was arrested Friday at a home in the 9400 block of Francis St. after investigators received a Crime Stoppers tip.

King allegedly made over $13,000 in unauthorized charges.

Detectives determined the victim’s card was used on Facebook via Facebook Pay and that other accounts were also opened in the victim’s name.

Transfers from the victim’s account were later linked to King.

King was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for the Identity Theft and Resisting Arrest.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories