Shreveport woman behind bars for identity theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman accused of charging thousands of dollars to her former friend’s debit card now sits in jail.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office 32-year-old Tiffany King was arrested Friday at a home in the 9400 block of Francis St. after investigators received a Crime Stoppers tip.

King allegedly made over $13,000 in unauthorized charges.

Detectives determined the victim’s card was used on Facebook via Facebook Pay and that other accounts were also opened in the victim’s name.

Transfers from the victim’s account were later linked to King.

King was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for the Identity Theft and Resisting Arrest.

