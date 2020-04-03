Shreveport woman dies in early morning shooting, search underway for suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman is dead and police are actively searching for a suspect following a shooting in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Herndon St.

When officers arrived they found a 23-year-old woman who had been shot in the chest. She died at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.