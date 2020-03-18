Shreveport woman shares connection to coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There have been four confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Caddo Parish.

A Shreveport woman claims to know one of the patients diagnosed with the virus. She wants to educate the public on how important it is to follow all precautions.

“It just really hit home for me.”

This week Dorian Ford was hosting her radio show on KOKA when she received an unexpected text message from a relative.

“Please get the word out, this is for real. She was like I have been diagnosed and I’m like what.”

She says she learned while on the air one of her cousin’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

“To see her be diagnosed with it, it was definitely an eye opener.”

Ford says its been several months since she last saw her cousin, but this case changed her mind about the severity of the virus.

“Sometimes it’s far fetched when we hear other people going through, but for it to be someone in my family who is a health care professional.”

She wants to use her platform to shed light on the situation to her peers.

“If they’re closing down school, closing down casinos it had to be some truth to it.”

Her cousin wants her to encourage people to consistently wash their hands and try to stay at home.

“We want to make up our own remedy in our mind. We want to do the stuff we want to do. We have to be smart before it ends up really really bad for us.”

Fortunately Dorian’s cousin is doing well and recovering, but four people in the state have died from the virus.