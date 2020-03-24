Shreveport mother tests positive for COVID-19 and shares her story

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There are 40 reported cases of the coronavirus in Caddo parish and a Shreveport mother is one of the people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Aviva Williamson went public on social media about her diagnosis hoping others will take this situation more seriously.

Saturday she received the news that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“You always think the worst when you hear something like that especially when you hear all these unknowns. People are actually dying from this. Of course you don’t want to think that but it’s always in the back of your head, especially when you have young children.

Williamson and her husband have four children and her attention immediately turned to them.

“Like o my God. We’ve been around each other of course because we’ve been in the house. School has been cut.”

She was told to quarantine the kids and if they start developing any symptoms for them to get tested and the same for anyone who she has come in contact with.

“We try to inform them to make sure that if they start with the same symptoms to get checked out.”

Williamson says last Sunday she had a cough but as the week progressed her symptoms got worse. She started having chills and had a fever with a 101 temperature.

“I was having some chest tightness.”

She went to the doctor and Thursday she was tested. 48 hours later she was told she tested positive.

“Lord please. With all of this going on they don’t know enough about it. They don’t have any treatments really for it.”

She’s now feeling better and she’s been told to stay at home in isolation for the next seven days and to only take Tylenol.

“It’s just a scary situation to be in.”

So she decided to go on social media and share what happened to her to encourage people to take this more seriously.

“Stay home. Enjoy your family. Wait until this pass over then we can get back to our normal lives.”

Williamson doesn’t know exactly when are where she contracted the coronavirus, that’s why she says its so important to just stay at home.