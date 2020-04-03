Shreveport’s latest murder victim identified

Breaking News
580 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NWLA as total tops 10K statewide
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman who was fatally shot this morning in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office identified the woman as 26-year-old Taylor D. Baskin.

Baskin was shot multiple times around 3:30 a.m. Friday at a home in the 300 block of Herndon St. She died at the scene.

Baskin’s body was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for autopsy.

