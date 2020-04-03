Shreveport’s latest murder victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman who was fatally shot this morning in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office identified the woman as 26-year-old Taylor D. Baskin.

Baskin was shot multiple times around 3:30 a.m. Friday at a home in the 300 block of Herndon St. She died at the scene.

Baskin’s body was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for autopsy.

Shreveport woman dies in early morning shooting, search underway for suspect

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.