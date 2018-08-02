Shreveport’s latest shooting victim identified

A woman shot and killed in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said 36-year-old Latoya Wheeler, died Wednesday afternoon at University Health.

Wheeler was shot in the stomach shortly before 8 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Alston St.

At least two men were present inside of the home during the time of the shooting and both were taken to the Shreveport Police Complex for questioning.

Following interviews with detectives, both were released. The investigation is ongoing.