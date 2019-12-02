Significant flu spread in all but 7 states, LA and TX saw highest flu activity

(CNN) — Louisiana and Texas are among several states with the highest flu activity according to federal health officials.

On Monday the CDC released its latest report on flu activity.

The agency found the flu spread significantly in all but seven states as of the week ending Nov. 23.

The South and portions of the Pacific Coast have been hit the hardest.

Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico all saw the highest level of flu activity that week.

The flu season got off to an early start this year and is already considered deadly.

The CDC says at least five children have died so far from the flu.

