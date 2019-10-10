Sinkhole swallows car on major Bossier City road

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say there were no serious injuries when a section of one of the busiest roads in Bossier City collapsed Thursday afternoon, swallowing a car whole.

It happened in the eastbound turn lane of E. Texas St. at Airline Drive around 2 p.m.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BCPD spokesperson Traci Landry says the two people that were in the car have been taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation is on the scene.

Crews blocked off the turning lane and the lane next to it as they work to repair the roadway.

“The concrete that is broken off inside of the hole will have to be removed before crews will be able to get down in there and assess exactly what happened,” said Louisiana DOTD spokesperson Erin Buchanan.

DOTD crews are removing concrete from the road void on US 80 (E. Texas St) in Bossier City. The City and its sewer repair contractor are also on scene to determine what caused the void to occur. DOTD will begin roadway repairs as soon as the issue is addressed. pic.twitter.com/JgGi83AFn1 — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) October 10, 2019

Around 52,000 vehicles travel through that area daily, according to Bossier City’s average daily traffic data.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

