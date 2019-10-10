Sinkhole swallows car on major Bossier City road

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A section of E. Texas Street at Airline Drive collapsed Thursday afternoon, swallowing a car. (Photo: Raven Thibodeaux)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say there were no serious injuries when a section of one of the busiest roads in Bossier City collapsed Thursday afternoon, swallowing a car whole.

It happened in the eastbound turn lane of E. Texas St. at Airline Drive around 2 p.m.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BCPD spokesperson Traci Landry says the two people that were in the car have been taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation is on the scene.

Crews blocked off the turning lane and the lane next to it as they work to repair the roadway.

“The concrete that is broken off inside of the hole will have to be removed before crews will be able to get down in there and assess exactly what happened,” said Louisiana DOTD spokesperson Erin Buchanan.

Around 52,000 vehicles travel through that area daily, according to Bossier City’s average daily traffic data.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss