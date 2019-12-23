Six dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas fire

(NBC News) – Six people are dead and 13 injured after what’s being called the deadliest fire ever to happen within the city limits of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Flames swept through the Alpine Motel Apartments early Saturday morning.

Police and firefighters used ladders to pluck victims from windows, while others faced the frightening decision to jump from their second and third-floor apartments to escape the fire.

More than 30 people were left homeless.

People who survived say they didn’t hear any fire alarms and many doors in the apartment building were locked.

