Skeletal remains discovered in SW Arkansas identified

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Skeletal remains that were discovered in southwest Arkansas last month have been identified.

On Thursday the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said the remains are those of Joseph Christopher Cowart.

Authorities found the remains on Dec 15, 2019, in the woods off Hwy 174 South of Hope.

Cowart was reported missing back in May 2012.

The Arkansas State Medical Examiners Office is working to determine the cause of death.

