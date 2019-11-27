Slow holiday travel in winter storms

(NBC News) The Thanksgiving holiday is kicking off in tandem with severe weather.

A series of storms is poised to cause major problems for the more than 55 million people expected to travel between Wednesday and Sunday. 

Two storms are moving in lockstep with holiday travel, bringing a miserable mix of heavy rain, snow and high winds. 

Nearly four and a half million passengers are set to fly.  Airports and the TSA are adding extra personnel to help cope with the influx, but delays and cancelations are still expected.

