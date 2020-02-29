Smoking in the bathroom believed to be cause of fast-food restaurant fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fire in a fast-food restaurant in north Shreveport is believed to have begun because someone was smoking in the bathroom, according to fire investigators.

Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 1:42 p.m. this afternoon to the Burger King in the 1700 block of North Market Street, after a commercial building fire was reported.

Fire Engine 5 was the first unit on scene and reported only light smoke visible, and went inside the business to investigate the nature of the smoke.

They located the origin and found fire in a small bathroom and quickly extinguished the fire. There was minor damage to that one area of the business.

Eight fire companies – 24 Firefighters – were dispatched to the scene and after 28 minutes the incident was placed under control.

All occupants at the time of the fire were able to exit the building safely and no injuries were reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.