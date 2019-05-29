Sneak peek: New drama ‘The InBetween’ debuts tonight

(NBC NEWS) — Cassie Bedford plays a rare medium in the new supernatural drama “The InBetween.”

Bedford uses her visions of ghosts, and the future, to help the Seattle police solve crimes.

“She can’t sleep at night if she feels like she knows something about a murder or a crime that’s about to happen,” says actress Harriet Dyer, who plays Bedford.

The officers she works most closely with including her adoptive father and his new partner, a former FBI profiler.

More: http://bit.ly/2EAHTM3

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.