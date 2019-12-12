Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Friday night

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police will be holding a checkpoint Friday evening in Bossier Parish.

The checkpoint will take place at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish from approximately 10:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Troopers say they will be on the lookout for and to arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves, their passengers, or members of the public.

To report aggressive or impaired driving, motorists are encouraged to call *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact their local law enforcement agency.

