BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police will be holding a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday.

The checkpoint will take place at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish from approximately 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

