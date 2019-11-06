SodexoMAGIC Makes History with $2 Million Donation to Grambling State

GRAMBLING, LA – Grambling State has announced that Magic Johnson’s SodexoMAGIC donated one of the largest unrestricted gifts in the University’s 118-year history. The $2 million contribution comes only four months into the multi-year partnership between the University and international food service and facilities management giant.

“Significant investments in student advancement are essential to our efforts to build the most vibrant academic community possible,” said Grambling State University President Rick Gallot. “I want to thank SodexoMAGIC’s leadership for their outstanding partnership and generous support of our deserving students.”

This July, Grambling State launched a multi-year dining partnership with SodexoMAGIC that included a host of academic and community benefits for the rapidly growing university. The new agreement will deliver $6.7 million in facility renovations and add new, major-brand restaurants to campus. In addition to an enhanced food service program, the deal garners a $51 million return on investment built into the five-year renewal option. The $2 million contribution comes at an important time in the University’s growth as a technology leader, which includes the launch of Louisiana’s only bachelor’s degree in Cybersecurity and infrastructure developments like the state’s first Digital Library and Learning Commons.

SodexoMAGIC’s bequest will count toward the ongoing Bring It Home fundraising campaign spearheaded by the University’s Office of Advancement. The gift doubles the campaigns $1 million goal.

“Grambling State is growing faster than ever and our community of support is matching the pace with their donations,” said Marc Newman, Vice President of Advancement. “The outpouring of support from our partner, SodexoMAGIC, is a huge catalyst for university growth.”

Proceeds from the Bring It Home campaign have historically provided thousands of students with financial aid gap funding, supplied scholarships, and other forms of direct student support. To show your support for Grambling State, visit www.gram.edu/giving.