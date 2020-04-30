Some local businesses set to reopen Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After weeks of being closed, Marilynn’s Place is set to reopen it’s doors.

“Friday, May 1st, we are back open,” said Marilynn’s Place owner Robert Baucum.

The New Orleans style restaurant off Fern Ave. is tweaking some things up, but will be serving food for the first time since April 11th.

“We are going to be a full service, drive through restaurant,” Baucum said. “There is some limited patio dining, outside dining as long as your 10 feet away from everybody else.”

They’ll also be limiting their hours for the time being. Monday through Friday, they’ll be open for business from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday’s and Sunday’s will be brunch only from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They’re not the only local business set to reopen. Dr. Timothy Magner, President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, says he has heard from multiple businesses that have plans to open their doors in some capicity.

“We’re hearing that a lot of businesses are eager,” Dr. Magner said. “Many of them have been preparing for weeks in order to be able to reopen.”

One of those is Lowder Baking Company. The local bakery will have their full menu available Friday through curbside pickup.

“All of our employees will have masks,” said Lowder Baking Company owner Sarah Lowder. “We’re taking every precaution we can to keep our customers safe, ourselves safe, and just opening back up responsibly.”

As some businesses set to re-open, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce is reminding consumers to adhere to what they can do to continue practicing social distancing.

“For many businesses, they have this opportunity to reopen once,” Dr. Magner said. “If we do it right, we’ll be able to continue the curve flattening. Things will be able to gradually reopen more and more.”

Baucum is just thankful for opportunity to reopen the restaurant named in honor of his mother.

“”It’s not perfect, but it’s a step in the right direction.”