Son reflects on the legacy of Willie Burton

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – For more than four decades Willie Burton Sr. dedicated his life to Southern University at Shreveport.

“I want him to be remembered as the historian of all historians. The teacher of teachers …the professor of professors.”

But to his son…. he was dad.

“Showed me how to be a man. A real man and to move the culture forward whenever I could at whatever I decided to stay with and do the rest of my life.”

His father wrote four books and a series of calendars, focusing on black history and north Louisiana’s African American community.

“You don’t have to wait until February to find a black history fact. You can find one for each day of the year.”

Burton started at SUSLA in 1968 where he taught thousands of students, but his work in education didn’t stop there. He served on the Caddo Parish School Board for two decades representing District 3.

“He was a living legend and now his legacy will live on through all of these people he touched throughout the city. All of his students. All of his mentees. Everybody that’s ever sat in his class will tell them Mr. Burton helped them out in some type of way.”

Willie “Scooter” Burton plans on keeping his father’s memory alive and plans to get his father’s books republished and produce a digital version.

The legacy will live on through so many of us. We are all his legacy.”

The family hour will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Mt Canaan Baptist Church.

Funeral services for Burton will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Booker T. Washington Gymnasium.