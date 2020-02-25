Sources: Trump considering revisiting the idea of nominating Rep. John Ratcliffe for Director of National Intelligence

In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019 photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies to the House Intelligence Committee about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump announced Sunday, July 28 that he will nominate Ratcliffe to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who is leaving his job next month. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(KTAL/CNN) – President Donald Trump is revisiting the idea of nominating Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe to be the next Director of National Intelligence.

Ratcliffe withdrew his name from consideration for the same job last year amid bipartisan concerns about his qualifications. Sources tell CNN the president now appears open to the idea of tapping him for the DNI job a second time. But sources also say that Trump has spoken about the job with another candidate, U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra, in recent days.

The president is reportedly trying to assess how loyal potential nominees would be.

Ratcliffe, who has represented Texas’ 4th Congressional District since 2014, has previously been on Trump’s shortlist for Attorney General. Texas’ 4th Congressional District stretches from Texarkana to Sherman.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.