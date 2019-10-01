South Bossier Burger King bandit sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who robbed a Bossier City Burger King shift manager at gunpoint has been sentenced to serve 30 years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.

Ivory Carl Myles, 30, was sentenced Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr., for interference with commerce by robbery and use of a firearm during a crime of violence. He pleaded guilty to the charges on December 13, 2018.

At around 3:30 a.m. on July 21, 2017, Myles, who was an employee at the Bossier City Burger King restaurant entered the safe where the shift manager was making a cash drop. He turned off the lights and put a gun to the shift manager’s head.

Myles then told her to give him the money and threatened to kill her.

At gunpoint, he then forced the victim to leave the Burger King with him and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Myles then forced the victim to drive toward Houston, while he sat in the back seat. But during the drive, he forced her to stop the vehicle in a parking lot, where he sexually assaulted her. He then made her stop at a hotel where he again sexually assaulted her.

Eventually, Myles released the victim in Houston, and continued his escape until he was finally apprehended by police in Beaumont, Texas, following a high-speed chase.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a Walther .22-caliber handgun loaded with 11 hollow-point bullets and one bullet in the chamber.

The FBI and ATF investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tiffany E. Fields and Allison D. Bushnell prosecuted the case.

When Myles completes his 30-year sentence, it will be followed by five years of supervised release following confinement.

