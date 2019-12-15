Southeast Shreveport shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local man is fighting for his life this afternoon after a shooting in southeast Shreveport.

Around 2:30 this afternoon, Shreveport police responded to a shooting at the Town Oaks South apartments in the 7800 block of Youree Drive.

According to police, the victim was shot in the upper body and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in life-threating condition.

The shooting was possibly the result of a domestic situation, police say.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.

