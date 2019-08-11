Southern Poker Open at Horseshoe Bossier draws almost 1140 participants

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The inaugural Southern Poker Open, which began Thursday and ended today at Horseshoe Casino in Bossier, was a huge success, according to Horseshoe Casino officials.

The $200,000 guaranteed tournament by RunGood Events had almost 1140 entries for flights in the main event, which Horseshoe General Manager Mike Rich called a solid result.

Horseshoe in Bossier is one of the five new venues added to the 2019/2020 World Series of Poker Circuit. The event will be held Feb. 27 – March 10, 2020 in Horseshoe’s Riverdome.

Rich said there could be as many as 65 tables set up in the Riverdome to accommodate poker players from all over the world who come to compete on the WSOP circuit.