Southwest AR hospital offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be offered next week to residents in southwest Arkansas.

Little River Memorial Hospital in collaboration with Natural State Laboratories will conduct the testing from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15 at 451 West Locke in Ashdown.

All cars will enter on Hamilton St. from 32 HWY behind the hospital and follow the signs posted to prevent congestion and confusion. There will only be 1 entrance for the drive-through testing.

Limited testing will be conducted at the site for those who have any of the following symptoms:

Fever/chills

Cough

Sore Throat

Shortness of breath or other lower respiratory symptoms

The tests will also be given to those who have any of the following exposure risks:

Close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 OR suspected – in quarantine or testing in process

Travel to a country where COVID-19 is endemic – All of Europe, S. Korea, China, Italy, Iran

Exposure in a community or facility where there is ongoing widespread transmission – nursing home, dorm, day care center, school, or other institution or community setting

All Patients must bring a valid I.D. and their Health Insurance Card. There is no cash-pay price for this service.

All tests will be allocated to those who meet the criteria listed above. Members of the community who do not meet the above will not be tested at the temporary testing site.

Individuals who qualify for testing will be required to remain in their vehicles from the moment they enter the testing site, until they leave the property.

There could be a potential wait time in the testing line, so personal needs such as bathrooms, food, and drinks will need to be taken care of before arriving.

Other members of the public who are not experiencing symptoms and have not been exposed should take protective measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The measures include social distancing measures, and everyday precautions like frequent hand washing, and avoiding contact with sick people.

