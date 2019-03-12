Space Force based in Louisiana?

Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham is asking that the U.S. Space Force be based in the Bayou State.

Abraham wrote a letter to President Trump making the case for Louisiana.

Abraham says that Louisiana is the prime location for Space Command’s headquarters given that the state has existing relationships with the military and NASA.

Abraham’s letter also highlights Air Force Global Strike Command at BAFB as an opportunity to launch the Space Force.

“Should you select Louisiana as the headquarters for Space Command, you can rest assured that you will have picked a state that is open for investment and one that has unique qualities ideally suited to support Space Command’s growth and development,” Abraham wrote. “I look forward to working with you on seeing Space Command to the finish line as we take the next step in America’s rich and vibrant history of space exploration and development.”

A budget proposal laid out by the President on Monday calls for spending $72 million next year to start up the Space Force with 200 employees. Over the next five years the cost grows to $2 billion.

Click here for Abraham’s letter.