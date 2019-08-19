SPAR centers provide cooling stations during extreme heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SPAR recreational centers are offering you a way to cool off while you’re out and about in these scorching temperatures.

All of the centers are now doubling as cooling stations. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for any and all who need relief from the heat.

You can find the cooling stations at the following locations:

A.B. Palmer Park

Airport Park

Andrew Currie

Bilberry Park

Bill Cockrell

Chris Hays

David Raines

Hattie Perry

Hollywood Heights

Lakeside Park

Mamie Hicks

Princess Park

Querbes

Southern Hills

Sunset Acres

Valencia Park

