SPAR centers provide cooling stations during extreme heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SPAR recreational centers are offering you a way to cool off while you’re out and about in these scorching temperatures.

All of the centers are now doubling as cooling stations. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for any and all who need relief from the heat.

You can find the cooling stations at the following locations:

  • A.B. Palmer Park
  • Airport Park
  • Andrew Currie
  • Bilberry Park
  • Bill Cockrell
  • Chris Hays
  • David Raines
  • Hattie Perry
  • Hollywood Heights
  • Lakeside Park
  • Mamie Hicks
  • Princess Park
  • Querbes
  • Southern Hills
  • Sunset Acres
  • Valencia Park

