SPAR centers provide cooling stations during extreme heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SPAR recreational centers are offering you a way to cool off while you’re out and about in these scorching temperatures.
All of the centers are now doubling as cooling stations. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for any and all who need relief from the heat.
You can find the cooling stations at the following locations:
- A.B. Palmer Park
- Airport Park
- Andrew Currie
- Bilberry Park
- Bill Cockrell
- Chris Hays
- David Raines
- Hattie Perry
- Hollywood Heights
- Lakeside Park
- Mamie Hicks
- Princess Park
- Querbes
- Southern Hills
- Sunset Acres
- Valencia Park