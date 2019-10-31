SPD: 1 wounded in Broadmoor shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Broadmoor neighborhood near the Querbes Park Golf Course that left one man wounded.

Just after 8:00 p.m., Shreveport police responded to reports of shots fired near E. Dudley & Cornwell Avenue, just off of Youree Drive. Officers arrived to find a Jeep had run through the fence surrounding the Querbes Park Golf Course in the 200 block of E. Dudley.

SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines says officers found a man on the golf course with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport and his current condition is unknown.

Police say there were two men in the Jeep at the time. The second man was taken in for questioning.

Although no other injuries were reported, police say another vehicle was hit by gunfire. Police say no weapons were found at the scene.

Police did not have a description of any vehicles or suspects.

The investigation is still ongoing.

