SPD asks for help finding missing 14-year-old; says family ‘deeply concerned’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public’s help in finding a teenager who has been missing for nearly a month.

Redtravion Polk, who was reported missing on Sept. 1, 2020, was last seen near the 4700 block of Paseo Circle.

Polk is a Black male who stands five-feet-one inch tall and weighs 140 pounds and was last seen wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt.

Police say Redtravion’s family is “deeply concerned”about his whereabouts, and ask that anyone with information or the location of where he might be is asked to call SPD Det. S. Roquemore at (318) 673-7020.

