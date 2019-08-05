SPD continues search for missing 16-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police still need your help locating a teenager who has been missing since last month.

Detectives say the family of 16-year-old Kayla Jackson is very concerned for her welfare.

Kayla was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday, July 27 along the 3200 block of Wagner St. She is described as a black female, standing 5’6″, and weighing 130 lbs.

If you have any information regarding Kayla’s whereabouts please call 318-401-3420 or 318-673-7020.

