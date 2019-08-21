SPD cracking down on illegal street racing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is cracking down on illegal street racing.

Monday night SPD posted pictures on its social media page, showing signs of drag racing on Lakeshore Drive. The post was shared more than 400 times.

The department is warning, if you’re caught you could be fined, arrested and your car could be impounded.

With 15 fatal car crashes in Shreveport this year, many caused by speeding, Cpl. Marcus Hines also outlined the dangers associated with this crime.

“You can be killed. You’re talking about cars that are weighing thousands of pounds, traveling extreme rates of speed. Many of these cars have been modified. Do you want to trust the mechanical expertise of someone you don’t know or the condition of the driver?”

Councilman Willie Bradford was first advised of this issue by neighbors a couple of years ago and reported it to SPD.

“We have a problem, we need to address it. Sometimes to address problems we need to come out of the box and institute some measures that may be unexpected to those perpetrating this on this community.”

Bradford is hoping to work with the police department to put up surveillance cameras in the areas prone to illegal drag racing.