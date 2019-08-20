SPD, Crime Stoppers seek help finding these two Dillard’s shoppers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a couple of young ladies who went shopping at Dillard’s last month and neglected to pay for their items.

Shreveport police officers responded to reports of a theft at Mall St. Vincent on July 2.

When officers arrived, they learned that although the two black females observed taking items from the store were nowhere to be found, their antics were caught on camera for all the world to see.

Now, investigators are asking the public’s help to identify these suspects, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to their arrest.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.