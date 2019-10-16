SPD encourages citizens to register valuables online

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are encouraging citizens to register their valuables online, saying that it could make the difference in recovering your property if ever reported stolen.

The Shreveport Police Department shared the advice on Facebook Wednesday evening, adding that serial numbers, photos, and receipts are all vital to the investigation of missing property.

In the post, they suggest registering property online with ReportIt. SPD says the information you enter is completely secure and you can access the webpage from any computer with an internet connection using your username and password.

If your property went missing, would you be able to provide serial numbers, photos, and receipts for your property? This… Posted by Shreveport Police Department on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

