SPD enforces ‘Operation Stay at Home’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is stepping up its efforts to keep residents at home and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Ben Raymond announced Tuesday that SPD is implementing “Operation Stay at Home.”

Chief Raymond said “We have a set up a specialized group of officers that are working on different shifts that will target businesses and individuals that are not abiding by the governor’s declaration.”

As of Monday, March 23 it is no longer legal to gather in groups of 10 or more people and everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Raymond added, “If you are in violation and we receive that information, a group will be sent out to contact you and warn you about the violation and take enforcement action if we have to.”

Only businesses that provide essential services like grocery stores and medical facilities should be operating.

Businesses that don’t provide essential services such as casinos and nail salons should not be operating at this time.

If you see someone who is not abiding by the governor’s declaration please call Shreveport Police Department 318-673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers 318-673-7373.

