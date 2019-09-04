SPD hunt for man wanted on kidnapping, domestic battery charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help tracking down a man accused of kidnapping and domestic abuse.

Orlando Puryear, 21, is wanted for one count of Simple Kidnapping and one count of Domestic Abuse Battery with Strangulation.

Puryear stands 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 165 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Puryear’s whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.

