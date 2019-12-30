SPD identifies two people shot at Red Roof Inn

Police standing at the door of a Red Roof Inn room..

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police have identified two people who were shot Sunday morning at the Red Roof Inn.

According to SPD detectives 32-year-old Charles Dressen and 36-year-old Kirstin Stone were shot around 11 a.m. inside a hotel room in the 7200 block of Greenwood Rd.

Dressen and Stone were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with injuries.

Investigators said Dressen, who was shot in the head, is in stable condition and Stone, who was shot in the face, has non-life threatening injuries.

Shreveport police are continuing their search for the suspect.

