SPD investigate grisly discovery of body burned beyond recognition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a burned body that was found late Tuesday afternoon in the Hollywood area of Shreveport.

SPD officers responded to reports of a badly charred body found in a drainage ditch near the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Browning Street around 4 p.m.

SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines said police were contacted by family members who believed they found their loved one dead in a wooded area, and that the body appeared to be burned.

SPD on the scene where a body was found in a wooded area @NBC6News @KMSSTV pic.twitter.com/Zi6jmW4AQZ — Alexandra Meachum (@Ameachum6) October 8, 2019

Hines said the death is being investigated as an apparent homicide but says it is unknown for sure whether the body is that of a male or female.

Monday night, police and Shreveport Fire Department personnel responded to a vehicle fire in the 7900 block of Wallace Avenue, but no bodies were recovered. Hines estimated the body found Tuesday was a couple of hundred yards from where the burning car was recovered Monday. Police believe the fire and the body are connected. The coroner will determine the identity of the body.

