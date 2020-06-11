SPD investigating fatal shooting in Caddo Heights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the parking lot of a church in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 5500 block of Bienville Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that people were gathered in the parking lot for a party when the shooting happened.

SPD says two men at the party began shooting at each other. Both suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to Oscshner LSU health where one died. The condition of the other man is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.