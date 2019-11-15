SPD investigating shots fired in Sunset Acres

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Sunset Acres neighborhood on Thursday evening.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the 3100 block of Lancaster Street, located near West Canal Boulevard.

Police say 911 dispatchers were told by a caller that someone had been shot. However, when officers arrived at the scene, they did not find a victim.

Several residents in the neighborhood told police they heard at least 20 gunshots, according to SPD.

Officers searched for shell casings and investigators say they are still looking for a victim.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7373.

