SPD investigators: Overnight fatal shooting believed to be act of self-defense

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating an early morning domestic incident that left a man dead.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, SPD patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 3200 block of Boss Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a man inside of the home with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The man died of his injury at the scene, and his body was turned over to the Caddo Parish Corner’s Office.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene, interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.





Detectives learned the man who was shot was the estranged boyfriend of the homeowner.

They believe the man entered the residence forcibly, and once inside, attacked the homeowner and threatened to kill her.

She armed herself with a handgun and shot the male once in what investigators believe was an act of self-defense.

The investigation continues.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.