SPD looking for suspect following confrontation with bail bondsman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police are searching for a suspect who was allegedly shot with a taser gun after a confrontation with a bail bondsman.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday inside a business at the intersection of Lakeshore Dr. and Portland Ave.

According to SPD Public Information Officer Christina Curtis a bail bondsman allegedly shot a suspect with a taser gun.

Curtis said both men left the scene initially. The bail bondsman returned to the scene later and now a search is currently underway for the suspect.

