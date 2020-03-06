SPD looking for woman missing since January

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police is asking for help in locating a missing woman that has been missing since January.

Police say 64-year-old Kendall Layman Dunlap was last seen on January 6 at Christus Highland Medical Center on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Police say Kendall is 5′1″ tall and weighs 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to her family, Dunlap suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact SPD at (318) 673-7020.

