SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport teenager who has been missing since last month has been found.

According to Shreveport Police 15-year-old Eddiun Silva-Alvarez, who was last seen on March 13, returned home after seeing himself on the news and he is safe.

