SPD needs your help identifying suspected vehicle burglar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a suspect who broke into multiple vehicles in south Shreveport.

The burglaries happened on Nov. 30 in the 1000 block of Edgefield Dr.

According to detectives, there have been multiple car break-ins in this area and during the investigation, they learned a gun was stolen from one of the vehicles.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.