SPD officer arrested, charged with DWI

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was taken into custody this morning.

Just before 6 a.m. today, Officer Tyler Potter, 24, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (RS14:98).

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond issued the following statement regarding Potter’s arrest:

“Shreveport Police Officer Tyler Potter was arrested for suspicion of DWI earlier this morning while our officers were investigating a single-vehicle crash in which he was involved. He will be placed on departmental leave pending further investigation. As with anyone facing criminal charges, Officer Potter will be considered innocent until proven guilty. A full administrative inquiry into the incident will take place following the criminal investigation.”