SPD officer arrested, placed on leave

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport police officer has been placed on leave after being arrested on domestic abuse charges.

Thursday morning SPD Chief Ben Raymond released this statement regarding the arrest:

“Shreveport Police Officer Joshunna Jones was arrested on February 15, 2020, by Shreveport Police Domestic Violence investigators following accusations of Domestic Abuse Battery. She was placed on departmental leave pending further investigation. A full administrative inquiry into the incident will take place following the criminal investigation.”

– Chief Ben Raymond

