SPD officer issued summons, placed on leave

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport Police Officer has been placed on leave following accusations of Simple Battery.

According to Deputy Chief Antwoine White SPD Officer Janica Allen was issued a summons on Feb. 13 by Shreveport Police Violent Crimes investigators. Allen is on departmental leave pending further investigation.

A full administrative inquiry into the incident will take place following the criminal investigation.

