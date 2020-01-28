SPD officers catch up with alleged liquor store robbers in record time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police made quick work of an armed robbery at a local liquor store this morning.

According to police, around 10 a.m. today, two armed suspects entered the Thrifty Liquor store in the 8400 block of Linwood and demanded money.

The suspects were given an undisclosed amount and fled the scene in a vehicle, which officers spotted minutes later on Benton Kelly Drive, around two miles from the liquor store.

Officers were able to execute a traffic stop, recover the money and take the two suspects into custody.

The suspects are now at the Shreveport Police Station being interviewed by detectives.

