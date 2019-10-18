SPD on scene of double homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are on the scene of a double homicide in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.

According to Shreveport Police shortly before 6:30 am Friday SPD received a vandalism call in the block of 2600 block of Grassmere near Hearne Ave.

When officers arrived they discovered two black males possibly in their late 20s dead in a van outside of a vacant home.

SPD had also received a shots fired call around 9 p.m. Thursday and officers went to check it out but were not able to locate anything.

Detectives said there are no suspects or leads at this time.

KTAL NBC 6/KMSS FOX 33 has a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.