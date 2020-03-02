SPD on the hunt for 2 people involved in multiple car burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down two people accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in a Shreveport neighborhood.

The burglaries happened during the month of February in the 800 block of Audubon Dr.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD #19-186223.

