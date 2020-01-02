SPD on the hunt for Academy theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize two women who allegedly stole items from the Academy sporting goods store in Shreveport.

The theft happened back on Dec. 4 in the 200 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video leaving the store without paying for their items.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the identities of these women is urged to call 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 19-189134 with your tip.

